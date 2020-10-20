California Will Allow Attendees at Pro Sports

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will allow fans to attend outdoor professional sporting events in areas at less risk for the coronavirus even as it prohibits larger theme parks from reopening.

But Tuesday's announcement by the state’s top health official may have little immediate effect for sports fans.

Some teams are done for the year and the home of football's 49ers won't immediately ease restrictions.

San Francisco meanwhile moved into the state’s least restrictive tier, the first urban area to join much geographically larger and far more rural areas scattered near the Oregon border or in the Sierra Nevada mountain range.