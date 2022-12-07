Bryce Locklin of Kelly Walsh Signs with Labette C.C.

Casper baseball player and Kelly Walsh student-athlete Bryce Locklin has decided on Labette Community College in Parsons, Kansas. Lockin had a productive season with the Casper Post 2 American Legion program and as a catcher, he threw out 43 runners trying to steal bases out of 67 attempts. He caught an astounding 249 innings for the Oilers in 2022 with just 12 passed balls.

At the plate, Locklin hit 331 with 27 hits, and 33 runs batted in with an on-base percentage of .449. He spent a portion of the fall playing baseball with a club team in Kansas with his family driving him all back and forth. Plus he was looking at other schools like Western Nebraska. His academic road moving forward will center on biology and wants to be a game warden.

Labette is a junior college that plays in the Jayhawk Conference and went 17-32 this past season.

Get our free mobile app

Legion Baseball #3 Legion Baseball #3