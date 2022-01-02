LARAMIE -- Due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Boise State basketball program, today's game against Wyoming in Laramie has been postponed.

"I apologize to our fans who drove across awful roads to get to (the) game," UW Athletics Director Tom Burman said in tweet. "We were just notified that BSU could not play today. They were waiting on final testing results to confirm. Thank you for your patience."

Per Mountain West Conference policy, an effort to reschedule the contest will be made sometime this winter, if possible. If it can't be replayed, it will be considered a no contest.

Boise State's football program was also forced to back out of the Arizona Bowl last week because of virus concerns.

Per conference policy, a minimum of seven players and a coach must be available for a contest to take place. Teams can participate with less than the minimum at its own discretion.

According to the MW, six men's basketball games leaguewide have now been postponed, including San Jose State's first three of its league slate. No. 20 Colorado State hasn't played a game since Dec. 18.

Two Wyoming games were postponed and another three were canceled during the 2020-21 campaign, due to opponents' internal virus issues.

The Cowboys squeezed in three games last week at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu before COVID-19 concerns axed the championship game between Stanford and Vanderbilt.

"It goes without saying that we're fortunate to play any games right now," Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder said earlier in the week. "... I mean, luckily, our guys have stayed safe -- relatively safe -- knock on wood.

"... Hopefully we can play as many games as we can, and you hope that the other team stays healthy and we can play as many games as possible come conference."

Wyoming's next scheduled game is Tuesday night in Reno against the Nevada Wolf Pack. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. on FS1.