Breaking: 2 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Fremont County

Fremont County's total number of coronavirus cases rose to 12 on Tuesday after two new patients tested positive for COVID-19.

Further details were not immediately available. The announcement was made by the Fremont County Incident Management Team.

The 10 previously identified cases in Fremont County are all tied to a Lander retirement center. Two of them have made full recoveries.

Wyoming now has a total of 33 COVID-19 cases, with three of those in Natrona County.