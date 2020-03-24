Breaking: 2 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Fremont County
Fremont County's total number of coronavirus cases rose to 12 on Tuesday after two new patients tested positive for COVID-19.
Further details were not immediately available. The announcement was made by the Fremont County Incident Management Team.
The 10 previously identified cases in Fremont County are all tied to a Lander retirement center. Two of them have made full recoveries.
Wyoming now has a total of 33 COVID-19 cases, with three of those in Natrona County.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app