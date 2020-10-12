Black Studies Center to Hold First Webinar

The new Black Studies Center at the University of Wyoming will be presenting its first webinar on Tuesday, October 13.

The webinar is titled "After Fifty Years, Does Black Studies Matter? A Critical Critique." It will be held at 5 pm and you can join the webinar by following the link here.

There will be a three-member panel who will be discussing the history of black studies.

The panelists are:

Ashley Howard, an assistant professor in the University of Iowa’s Department of History

Rik Stevenson, a visiting assistant professor of African American studies at the University of Florida

Marcus DuBois Watson, an assistant professor of Africana studies and individualized studies at the State University of New York-Buffalo State College, and a former UW faculty member

The next UW Black Studies Center webinar will take place Tuesday, Nov. 10.