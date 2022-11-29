Bitter Cold, Slippery Road Conditions for Natrona County Today

The National Weather Service is saying drivers should plan on slippery, hazardous road conditions in and around Natrona County this morning.

"The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute."

WYDOT warns of high impacts on almost every route in and out of Casper, and while US 20/26/87 is open, the site recommends no unnecessary travel.

The same goes for WY 251 between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and the end of state route.

The National Weather Service forecasts snow until 10 a.m. this morning. Today is cloudy with wind chill values as low as zero.

