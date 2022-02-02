A bill has been filed for the upcoming session of the Wyoming Legislature that would prohibit anyone born as a male from competing in women's sports.

You can read Senate File 51 here.

The legislation is also known as the Fairness In Women's Sports Act.

The Bill is sponsored by Senator Wendy Shuler [R-Uinta County], with several co-sponsors in the house and senate.

In the words of the legislation:

a) Interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural or club athletic teams or sports that are sponsored by a public primary or public secondary school, a public institution of higher education or any school or institution whose students or teams compete against a public school or public institution of higher education must be expressly designated as one (1) of the following based on the biological sex at birth of team members:

(i) Males, men or boys;

(ii) Females, women or girls; or

(iii) Coed or mixed, including both males and females.

(b) Athletic teams or sports designated for females, women or girls shall not be open to students of the male sex.

The legislature will convene in a roughly month-long budget session on Feb. 14 in Cheyenne. Because it is a budget session, non-budget items like Senate File 51 will need a two-thirds majority vote for introduction.