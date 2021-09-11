Biden Embraces Message of Unity on 9/11 Anniversary

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden has paid tribute at three hallowed places of grief and remembrance to honor the lives lost two decades ago in the 9/11 terror attacks.

Get our free mobile app

The solemn day of commemoration offered frequent reminders for Americans of a time when they united in the face of unimaginable tragedy.

That fading spirit of unity was invoked most forcefully by George W. Bush, who was president at the time of the attacks and recalled “the America I know.”

Biden left the speech-making to others while paying his respects at the trio of sites in New York, Pennsylvania and outside Washington where hijacked planes crashed in 2001.