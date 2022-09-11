Behind the numbers: Wyoming vs. UNC

LARAMIE -- Easton Gibbs racked up nine tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss as the Cowboys' defense held Northern Colorado to just 147 yards of total offense in Saturday's 33-10 win over the Bears.

How good was Wyoming's defense in this Week 2 matchup?

A week after amassing 425 yards through the air in a home-opening loss to Houston Baptist, UNC signal callers Dylan McCaffrey and Jacob Sirmon combined for just 132 yards on 16 completions. Both quarterbacks, who were battered throughout, tossed an interception, too. Cornerback Cam Stone snagged the first one. Weakside linebacker Shae Suiaunoa, the second.

Those were career firsts for those guys.

The defense also registered five sacks, three of which came courtesy of redshirt freshman Oluwaseyi Omotosho. Ten additional times the Cowboys flushed the QB out of the pocket. They added six tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Here are some other numbers that stood out from Saturday's game as the Pokes moved to 2-1 overall:

27

That's how many times these two programs have now met on the football field. Wyoming now holds a 19-5-3 advantage in the series and are 12-2-3 against the Bears in Laramie. The Cowboys have won eight straight against UNC.

62-14-3

That's the Cowboys overall record against teams from the Big Sky Conference.

4

That's how many turnovers Wyoming forced Saturday, a season high. Stone and Suiaunoa had the interceptions and Miles Williams and Omotosho forced the two fumbles.

15

That's how many rushing yards the Bears rolled up inside War Memorial Stadium after taking into account all the lost yardage due to sacks and tackles for loss. That is the Cowboys' best outing since Aug. 25, 2018 when they held New Mexico State to minus-9.

3

That's how many touchdowns Titus Swen rushed for in the win over UNC. The junior running back from Fort Worth now has 11 career scores. He also finished the day with a team-best 76 rushing yards while still dealing with bruised ribs he sustained in the season opener at Illinois.

53

It was a career day for wideout Wyatt Wieland, who is becoming a go-to target for Andrew Peasley. He caught five passes for that many yards, including a 26-yarder in the third quarter that led to the Cowboys first touchdown of the afternoon.

63

That's the percentage of passes Peasley connected on Saturday. The junior from Oregon completed 19-of-30 throws for 144 yards and didn't commit a turnover.

14

That's a career high in carries for running back Dawaiian McNeely, who missed the opener with a right hand injury and has since played with a "club." The sophomore from California finished with 48 yards on the ground.

4-for-4

Is another Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week award in John Hoyland's future? A week after connecting on 4-of-5, including a career-best 55-yarder, the sophomore was perfect on Saturday, nailing kicks from 23, 41, 39 and 35.

8

It was a big day for Suiaunoa. Not only did he finish with a career-high eight tackles, he registered a sack -- his second in as many weeks -- to go along with an interception, a tackle for loss and a QB hurry.

5

Three Cowboys caught this many passes against the Bears. Wieland led the way with 53 yards, followed by Joshua Cobbs, who racked up 43, including a one-handed beauty near the sideline in the fourth quarter that led to a field goal. Tight end Parker Christensen also tacked on 31 yards.

36:21

That's the time of possession for the Pokes in this one, by far the most through three games (Illinois: 23:24, Tulsa: 29:15).

0

That's how many turnovers the Cowboys finished with against UNC. Yes, UW did fumble three times, but recovered all of them. That's the first "clean" game of the season.

77

That's how many plays the Wyoming offense ran Saturday, the most this season (Illinois: 51, Tulsa: 67). That has a lot to do with third-down conversions. Peasley and Co. were 8-for-18 in that category.

17

That's how many fourth-quarter points UW racked up Saturday to put this one to bed. That included a Hoyland field goal from 35 yards out, followed by consecutive Swen touchdown runs of 22 and one.

22,863

That's the announced attendance inside War Memorial Stadium Saturday. And, yes, that number does include the band members from area high schools that were in attendance, according to a UW official. Just 20,574 went through the turnstiles for the home opener against Tulsa. This was an increase of 2,289.