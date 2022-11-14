Behind the numbers: Wyoming vs. CSU

FORT COLLINS, Colo., -- The only number that truly mattered when the final whistle sounded Saturday night inside Canvas Stadium is one -- as in, 1-0.

Wyoming moved to 7-3 overall and 5-1 in Mountain West play after squeaking out a 14-13 victory over Colorado State. Points were at a premium in Fort Collins, but in the end, the Cowboys won -- by one.

Speaking of that digit, if UW can achieve that once again this Saturday in Laramie when Boise State pays a visit to War Memorial Stadium, Craig Bohl's young squad will be No. 1 in the Mountain Division with, you guessed it, one game remaining in the regular season.

But first, let's take a look at this one:

59-50-5

That is now the all-time series record between these two Border War rivals. Since the Bronze Boot was introduced in 1968, the Cowboys have hoisted that coveted traveling trophy 30 times compared to just 25 for the Rams.

6

That's how many times Wyoming has beaten its most-hated rival in the last seven meetings. Bohl is now 6-3 overall against CSU.

7

That's the number of regular season victories the Cowboys have through 10 weeks. UW hasn't won that many games in a year since 2019. The eighth win came against Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl.

3

That's how many road games in a row Wyoming has claimed. The Pokes knocked off New Mexico in Albuquerque, Hawaii in Honolulu and now CSU in Fort Collins. This program hasn't won three straight away from home since 1999. That included victories over Air Force, Louisiana-Monroe and Utah. UW hasn't won three straight conference games on the road since '98. That was a run through UNLV, TCU and CSU.

4

UW has won this many games in a row overall to move to 5-1 in the Mountain Division, just one game behind Boise State. The Cowboys and Broncos meet in Laramie Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

90

That's how many yards Jayden Clemons threw for in relief of an injured Andrew Peasley Saturday night in Fort Collins. The redshirt sophomore completed 7-of-11 throws and tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Alex Brown early in the fourth quarter. That was Clemons' first-career scoring strike. That was also Brown's first touchdown during his four-year career in Laramie.

14

Clemons also added a 14-yard touchdown run to get the Cowboys on the board in the second quarter. The Lehi, Utah product rushed for 32 yards on five carries and picked up two key first downs with his feet.

73

That's how many yards Titus Swen rushed for on 16 carries against the Rams. The junior from Fort Worth averaged 4.6 yards per attempt in his return to action after missing the final three quarters of a win over Hawaii in concussion protocol.

32

Two Wyoming pass catchers -- Parker Christensen and Brown -- finished with this many receiving yards against the Rams. Christensen, a Sheridan native, hauled in a team-high four passes on six targets. Brown, of course, accounted for all of those yards on his one touchdown grab in the fourth.

72

CSU punt returner Tory Horton returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring Saturday night inside Canvas Stadium. The Nevada transfer is the first player to do that against UW since Dont'e Deayon returned one 75 yards for a score back in 2014.

168

That's the amount of receiving yards Horton racked up on just eight catches against the Pokes. Forty of those came on the final play of the second quarter when the junior attempted to get into the end zone instead of dropping to the ground to allow CSU to attempt a field goal. UW's Jakorey Hawkins caught him at the 3-yard line. The Rams led 10-7 at the break.

2

That's how many times CSU turned the ball over in this one. Both were absolute killers. With the Rams driving deep in Wyoming territory and looking to build on its 10-0 lead, quarterback Clay Millen fired a slant pass into the end zone. Deron Harrell snagged it and took a knee for the touchback. The other came on a Horton punt return. He muffed a punt inside the Rams' 20-yard line that was recovered by Miles Williams. Clemons connected with Brown for a touchdown two plays later to give the visitors their first lead of the night.

1

That's how many times UW gave the ball away Saturday night. That was a Peasley interception that was hauled in by Henry Blackburn on the Cowboys' second possession of the game.

5-of-13

That was Wyoming's third-down conversion rate in the win in Fort Collins. The Cowboys didn't pick up their initial conversion until late in the second quarter. They started the game 0-5 in this category.

12

That's the number of first downs UW picked up in the win over CSU. For comparison sake, the Cowboys finished with 19, 28 and 14 in wins over Hawaii, Utah State and New Mexico.

48

That's the average yardage of all six of Clayton Stewart's punts. He pinned the Rams inside their own 20-yard line three times and booted two of those more than 50 yards.

0-1

John Hoyland, who earlier in the week was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, missed on his only field-goal attempt Saturday night. That came from 37 yards out in the third quarter. It was just his third miss of the year and first under 40 yards.

12

That's how many tackles UW middle linebacker Easton Gibbs tallied in the victory. That's the third time this season -- eighth time in his career -- the sophomore has racked up double-digit tackles.

5

That's the number of times the Cowboys got to CSU's quarterback. UW retook the lead in the sack category in the Mountain West and now has 31 of those through 10 games. Jordan Bertagnole, who dropped Millen twice, left the game in the second half with an undisclosed injury. DeVonne Harris, Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Jaden Williams, Shae Suiaunoa and Gibbs all racked up at least 0.5 sacks.

48

That's how many sacks CSU has allowed during its 10 games this fall, the most in the conference. The next closest team is New Mexico. The Lobos have given up 36.

37-15

That's Wyoming's run-to-pass ratio against the Rams. Despite running the ball 37 times, the Cowboys lost the time-of-possession battle, 29:19 to 30:41. CSU threw the ball 33 times compared to just 26 rushes.

52-53

With a victory over Boise State this Saturday, Bohl's overall record as the head coach at Wyoming will finally climb to .500. The 64-year-old won just six games during his first two seasons in Laramie. The Cowboys are 32-36 in conference play since his arrival in 2014.

