Barrasso Says Biden Has “Taken A Sledgehammer” To The Economy

Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso told Fox News yesterday that President Biden "has taken a sledgehammer" to the American economy through some of his executive orders.

Barrasso said that while it's possible to protect the environment without destroying the economy, Biden has chosen not to follow that approach instead issuing executive orders that will cost the country jobs and devastate Wyoming's energy industries. Barrasso, who is Wyoming's senior senator, recently said that Biden's moves could cause Wyoming to lost 34,000 jobs.

The energy and mining sectors have long been the dominant sector of the Cowboy State economy, and taxes on those industries provide over 70 percent of the revenues for the Wyoming state government.

Barrasso posted the video of his Fox News interview to his Facebook page.



