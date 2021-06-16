Barrasso on Fox News: Biden Will Sign Anything Pelosi Puts on His Desk

Fresh after making comments during an event hosted by the Republican think tank Ripon Society, in which he said he wanted to make President Biden a "one-half-term president," Senator Barrasso appeared on Fox News to explain just what he meant.

Get our free mobile app

"That means we, as Republicans, need to take back the House and take back the Senate in 2022. That's the way we derail this very liberal freight train - a freight train heading to socialism."

Barrasso continued, throwing shade at President Biden, as well as House Speakers Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

"Look," Barrasso began, "Joe Biden will sign whatever Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer can put to his desk, no matter how reckless, no matter how expensive it is. But look at these policies that are coming out of this administration. Whether it's open boarders, whether it's higher taxes we're seeing with energy, as well as with the direct attack on American energy."

Barrasso stated that America is importing more energy from Russia than it is Alaska.

"We were energy dominate, now we're energy dependent," Barrasso said. "We need to continue to use energy as a master resource and we need to stop those policies. But as long as you have this freight train of Biden in the White House, Pelosi and Schumer; they're going to continue to try to do things like this $7 Trillion massive spending that they can only pay for by raising taxes on all Americans."

When questioned by the Fox News host about whether the Bipartisan Infrastructure deal was dead and whether Democrats are able to act alone, Barrasso, in a word, said 'no.'

"I don't believe they have the votes to do it alone," he stated. "What they're proposing is very unpopular with the American people. They did it once before with their so-called Coronavirus Relief, which was really a payoff to the big cities in California and Illinois and New York. They're sure gonna try. Republicans are committed to stopping it, but this is why we need to make Joe Biden a one-half-term president. We need to take back the House and take back the Senate to block these horrible policies for the country."

