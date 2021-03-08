Barrasso: COVID Relief Bill Is Full of Pork [Video]

Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso says a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that is expected to win final approval in Congress this week is a "liberal wish list" that is full of pork-barrel spending projects.

Barrasso says the bill has little to do with COVID-19 relief.

'It's a blue state bailout that punishes states who refused to completely shut down during the pandemic" Barrasso said.

You can see hear Barrasso's comments on the bill in the video attached to this article.