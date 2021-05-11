Barrasso: Biden Green Energy Policies ‘A Recipe For Disaster’

Getty Images

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso took to the floor of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday to blast President Biden's ''green" energy proposals.

At the official White House website, the president has set a goal of at least a 50 percent reduction in 2005 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The website says of the plan: ''America’s 2030 target picks up the pace of emissions reductions in the United States, compared to historical levels, while supporting President Biden’s existing goals to create a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 and net zero emissions economy by no later than 2050. There are multiple paths to reach these goals, and the U.S. federal, state, local, and tribal governments have many tools available to work with civil society and the private sector to mobilize investment to meet these goals while supporting a strong economy.''

But Barrasso, who is a Republican, takes a very different view. On his Facebook page, he posted the following comments:

Spoke on the Senate floor on how my investigative report, “The Solyndra Syndrome & the Green Stimulus Delusion”, finds the Biden administration’s green energy priorities are a recipe for repeated disaster.

