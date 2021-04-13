Barrasso: Biden And Harris Need To Go To The Border

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso says President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris "must go to the border and face the facts."

The Republican posted these comments on his Facebook page in regard to the U.S.-Mexican border:

More children are now in Border Patrol custody than ever before. Two-thirds of Border Patrol agents can’t do their jobs because they are babysitting children. Until we finish the wall and bring back the #RemainInMexico policy, Border Patrol agents’ jobs are only going to get harder. @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris must go to the border and face the facts.