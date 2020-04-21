As Mail Voting Pushed, Some Fear Loss of in-Person Option

ATLANTA (AP) — Election officials in some states are scaling back or eliminating opportunities for people to cast ballots in person in favor of voting exclusively by mail, as an effort to address concerns about voting during a global pandemic.

But some states are moving so quickly that voting rights groups say they run the risk of disenfranchising groups of voters.

Those groups include people with disabilities, people who need language assistance, lack regular mail service or are simply unable to keep up with last-minute election changes.

Democrats have joined the fight, filing a lawsuit in Nevada to force the state to open more polling sites for its June primary.