Casper Police Department Arrests Suspected Connected to Multiple Local Arsons

The Casper Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with multiple arson cases in the community.

At approximately 9:00 pm on Friday, August 29, 2025, the Casper Police Department and Casper Fire EMS responded to reports of two separate fires: one in the 700 block of East C Street and another near Burlington Avenue and North McKinley Street.

Both fires were quickly contained. The initial investigation revealed both fires were believed to be intentionally set.

Detectives identified similarities between these incidents and several other recent arsons in Casper.

A person of interest from earlier incidents was interviewed and subsequently arrested on one count of first degree arson for a May 19, 2025, fire at a two-story building in the 1600 block of East Yellowstone Highway, as well as two counts of fourth-degree arson for the August 29, 2025, fires.

Additional charges are pending for this individual for prior suspected arsons as the investigation continues.

“Arson is a deliberate act that puts lives at risk and endangers our entire community,” said Casper Police Detective Leonard Jacobs. “These reckless crimes will not be tolerated. We will continue our investigation to bring those responsible to justice.”

