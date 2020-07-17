Army National Guard Members Surprise Loved Ones [VIDEOS]

Over the past week, some very emotional reunions have taken place during a couple of sporting events in Laramie.

Two families were reunited with loved ones who had been serving overseas in the Middle East with the Wyoming Army National Guard.

In the video above, the first reunion was MAJ Dan Johnson, with the 115th Field Artillery Brigade, returned home to see his family and surprise his daughter at the 2020 Wyoming State Softball Tournament. The second was SPC (Specialist) Elayna Hixon also with the 115, she surprised her cousin, Tayton, at a Laramie Legion baseball game on Tuesday, July 14.

David Settle, WyoPreps.com

Both had left on July 28, 2019, on a 10-month deployment. Due to COVID-19, it was extended by two months for quarantine.

These were just two examples of members from the Wyoming Army National Guard that were recently reunited with loved ones. They just happened to take place at a public venue where this reporter was present. We wish all the best for families reunited in the last week.