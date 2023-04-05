April’s Pink Moon Shines Big & Bright Over Casper Tonight
According to space.com, the full moon of will be joined by a few visible planets this month.
Tonight, as the moon gets higher in the evening, you might be able to see three of the five naked-eye planets: Mercury, Jupiter, and Venus.
Despite its nickname, the Pink Moon isn't actually pink. The name "Pink Moon" comes from the bloom of ground phlox, a pink flower common in North America, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.
It has also been called the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and the Fish Moon.
