Amber Alert for 12-Year-Old Girl Taken in the Middle of the Night by Two Adult Males

UPDATE 6:40 PM: Tatiana Fuentes has been located in Colorado and is safe. The suspects are in custody.

——

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old female.

Tatiana Fuentes has brown hair, brown eyes, and is wearing a white shirt, jean shorts, and possibly pink Air Jordan shoes.

The child is named Tatiana Fuentes. She is 5'02" tall, 75 lbs. with brown hair.

The Idaho Falls Police Department said in a Facebook post that they believe Fuentes left her home in Idaho Falls in the middle of the night with two adult men.

Idaho State Police says that 18-year-old Marvin J. Godoy-Castillo is suspected of abducting Fuentes.

Godoy-Castillo is driving a 2012 Blue Ford Fusion with a silver front bumper and spoiler on the rear end with Texas Plates that read WBP6759. That vehicle was last observed in the Swan Valley area.

They are believed to be traveling in the direction of Idaho, Wyoming, or Colorado.