Almost 14,000 LBS of Raw Pork & Beef Products RECALLED

"Denver Processing LLC, a Denver, Colo. establishment, is recalling approximately 13,865 pounds of raw pork and beef products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and outside inspection hours, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service" according to a release by the USDA.

The pork and beef products were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

"The problem was discovered on April 10, 2019, when FSIS Inspection Program Personnel (IPP) were notified that the firm had produced after their approved hours of operation", according the the USDA.

At this time, there have been no reports of 'adverse reactions' to consumption of these products.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6250” within the USDA mark of inspection on the case label and directly outside of the USDA mark of inspection on the product label.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.