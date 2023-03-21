Albany County Man Facing Federal Drug Charges Resulting in Fatal Overdose

An Albany County man, 43,is facing drug distribution charges resulting in a fatal overdose.

A news release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office states that in March of 2022, Christopher Baker was arrested for two outstanding warrants: possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance (suspected Fentanyl).

Baker was transported to the Albany County Detention Center to await his court appearance on the above mentioned charges.

While incarcerated, Baker introduced Fentanyl into general population of the Detention Center, which resulted in the fatal overdose of one inmate.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the death in the facility.

The investigation resulted in federal charges against Baker for the offense of drug distribution resulting in death.

A Federal Grand Jury was convened, and the Grand Jury subsequently indicted Baker.

Today, March 21st, Baker will make his initial appearance in Federal Court located in Cheyenne, WY.

He will continue to proceed through his Federal Court trial and a verdict will be announced upon conclusion.