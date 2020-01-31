Airbus Paying $4 Billion to End Global Corruption Probes

U.S., British and French authorities have approved an exceptional agreement with Airbus that will see the planemaker pay up to $4 billion to end years of corruption investigations.

A French national financial prosecutor said Airbus had "acknowledged acts of corruption" in negotiating the deal. British and French authorities were investigating alleged fraud and bribery related to Airbus’ use of outside consultants to sell planes.

U.S. authorities were also investigating Airbus' compliance with American arms trafficking regulations.

The settlement was among the biggest-ever in both France and Britain in a company corruption case.