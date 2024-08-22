Additional resources requested for Constitution and Flat Rock fires, per CCFD

GILLETTE, Wyo. — In an evening press release, the Campbell County Fire Department shared updates on firefighting progress for two large fires in the area.

According to the release, both the Constitution and Flat Rock fires have “grown significantly” throughout the day despite suppression efforts. Additional resources have been called in for both, as limited resources are cited as one reason for their spread in addition to weather and drought.

Very active fire behavior has threatened structures in both areas, CCFD said. Assessment of threatened structures is ongoing, with confirmed structure damage from the Flat Rock Fire. No injuries have been reported.

The Flat Rock Fire, located 13 miles west on Echeta Road and Montgomery Road, is burning at an estimated 30,000 acres and is currently about 30% contained. Air resources have assisted in suppression but the public is asked to avoid the area and heed current evacuation orders to allow responders access through roads as needed.

The Constitution Fire, burning near Collins road and north Highway 59, is at an estimated 15,000 acres and expanding in a north-northwest direction. While Highway 59 has been reopened, the fire is 0% contained at this time. Drivers on Highway 59 in the area of the fire are advised to drive with caution due to smoke and to travel at slower speeds.

Both public and private heavy equipment resources are being tapped to build containment lines for the fire, the release said, noting in particular the use of equipment from the Campbell County Road and Bridge Department.

The release thanks the public for its support and cooperation during this time, also noting that additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

For updates, follow the Campbell County Government and CCFD Facebook pages. In the event of imminent threat from fire, the county advises residents to seek safety and not to wait for official evacuation orders. For more on what orders are currently in place, click here.