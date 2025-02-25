A Win For Casper And Cheyenne As USPS Keeps Mail Operations Local

The United States Postal Service has decided to keep local mail processing in Casper and Cheyenne after all.

They made the announcement last Friday. In 2024, the USPS announced a plan to move certain postal operations from Casper to Billings and Cheyenne to Denver.

"There will be no change to the location for certain local originating mail processing and cancellation operations in Casper [and Cheyenne]" wrote the USPS in a press release last week.

"In simpler terms, single piece mail that is sent from Casper to be delivered in Casper will continue to be processed at its current location."

This means that mail being delivered from one address in Casper or Cheyenne to another will not leave the region for processing.

Packages roll along a conveyor belt at a U.S. Postal Service Processing and Distribution Center on December 17, 2024. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The USPS says the decision to leave those operations in Casper is made possible due to a proposed operational strategy aimed at increasing efficiency, improving service quality, and saving USPS an additional $3 billion per-year nationwide.

The significant savings generated by this proposed operational strategy would enable the Postal Service to absorb the cost of continuing to provide local cancellation service in Casper.

Both the Casper and Cheyenne facilities will see changes designed to boost their services, thanks to a USPS planned investment of up to $5.7 million.

These changes, the USPS says, will not impact business mail entry, the Post Office, or branch retail services.

The local processing centers are also expected to offer express services and accept bulk and permit mail, further improving its delivery services.

"Our proposed operational strategy will generate substantial savings for the Postal Service. This strategy provides a solution that will ensure our organization can cover the cost of local originating mail processing operations in the Casper facility,” said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

"Moreover, our Delivering for America plan is channeling up to $5.7 million into upgrading the Casper facility. This investment goes beyond just enhancing the work environment for our employees. It's about equipping the facility with the necessary technology and resources to deliver top-notch service to the local community for the foreseeable future."

The $5.7 million USPS investment in the Casper processing center is supposed to expand and streamline package and mail processing and distribution.

The funds will also be used to modernize the facility with amenities for employees like new lighting and renovated bathrooms and break rooms.

