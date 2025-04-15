A’Salt Creek Roller Derby returning to Casper on May 3

CASPER, Wyo. — The A’Salt Creek Roller Derby is back and taking on all-comers.

That’s according to a release from the derby, which states that on May 3, the team is taking on the “Flat Rock Springs,” a mix of the Flat Rock Roller Derby from Nebraska and the Bittersweet Bombshells from Rock Springs.

“ACRD is hot off their first win of the season and looking to hold on to their momentum,” the release states. “Expect bone-crunching hits, lightning-fast footwork, and edge-of-your-seat intensity as these powerhouse athletes go full throttle in a battle for derby dominance.”

The matchup is happening on Saturday, May 3 at the Wagon Wheel Skating Rink. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the bout begins at 7.

“We want to invite everyone to experience the fast-paced world of roller derby,” said ACRD Coach Josh “JoshMoshB’gosh” Hodges. “It’s an incredible mix of athleticism, strategy, and teamwork — and the energy from the crowd takes it to the next level. We kicked off the season with a huge win against Cheyenne back in April, and the team is fired up to defend our home track and keep that momentum rolling. This is more than just a game — it’s a community, a culture, and an adrenaline rush like no other. We can’t wait to share it with Casper.”

Tickets are available at Oil City Beer Company, at the Wagon Wheel Skating Rink and from any ACRD skaters. Tickets are also available at the door for $5.

The full press release from the A'Salt Creek Roller Derby can be read below:

