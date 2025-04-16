8 Tips for Wyomingites Navigating a Forced Early Retirement

In the wake of many federal workers now facing unexpected early retirement, Elizabeth Zelinka Parsons, an expert on retirement transition, shares 8 tips for navigating the feelings and decisions those people now face.

While it is difficult to pinpoint the exact number of Wyoming residents laid off due to DOGE cuts, 41 federal employees in Wyoming filed unemployment claims with the state as of Feb. 21.

Of these claims, 24 were from the Department of Agriculture and 10 were from the Department of Interior. The others were from other federal departments.

Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks lost about twelve employees.

Federal agencies have not released precise figures on the number of employees laid off or who have taken voluntary resignations, making it difficult to track the full impact.

