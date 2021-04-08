Welcome to Roadkill Cuisine, It’s Legal Now Wyoming!

Governor Mark Gordon of Wyoming has just signed a new law allowing its citizens to eat what they can scrape off the road.

No, I'm not kidding.

Alabama is probably thinking- 'Hey, Wyoming, what took you so long?'

If you nailed it you can cook it in Wyoming! Or if you just found a fresh kill on the road. Go for it, that's prime eating meat.

But wait! I know this is free food and all, but do you actually know how to cook roadkill? No problem. I'm here to help with 8 handy roadkill books I found on Amazon.

BONUS SONG: Roadkill Cafe