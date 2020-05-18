70 Cases of COVID-19 at French Schools Days After Reopening

PARIS (AP) — Just one week after a third of French children went back to school in an easing of the coronavirus lockdown, there’s been a worrying flareup of about 70 COVID-19 cases linked to schools.

Some schools were opened last week and a further 150,000 junior high students went back to the classroom Monday.

The move initially spelled relief: The end of homeschooling for many hundreds of thousands of exhausted French parents.

But the education minister sounded the alarm Monday, saying in a radio interview that the return has put some children in new danger of infection.

He said the affected schools are being closed immediately.