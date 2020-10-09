50,000 Voters in Ohio Receive the Wrong Ballots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The elections board serving the county that is home to Ohio's capital says nearly 50,000 voters received incorrect absentee ballots mailed out this month.

Officials with the Franklin County Elections Board in Columbus say all affected voters will receive corrected replacement ballots.

The board says new ballots are already being printed and placed in envelopes with a goal of mailing them within 72 hours.

Elections officials say the error happened Saturday afternoon when someone changed a setting on a machine that places absentee ballots into envelopes.

The Columbus-based elections board has already sent about 240,000 absentee ballots.