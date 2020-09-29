5-Year-Old Sends Baby Yoda to Cameron Peak Firefighters

A boy who lives in Oregon, where they are fighting their own fires, has started sending 'Baby Yodas' out to firefighters to keep them from getting lonely.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) shared a photo of one of its deputies holding a Baby Yoda sent from young Carver.

It seems this Baby Yoda is traveling to spread joy to those fighting fires. There is a 'Baby Yoda Fights Fires' Facebook group, sharing out photos of Baby Yodas on the job — putting smiles on firefighters, EMTs and first-responders faces.

However it got started, it's very cool.

Rocky Mountain National Park Superintendent Dara Sidles and Fire Management Officer Mike Lewelling with Baby Yoda. Posted by Baby yoda fights fires on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Shout out to Mapleton Utah!! Even though baby yoda didn’t get to swing by he’s still sending the force to all of them! Posted by Baby yoda fights fires on Monday, September 28, 2020

Cameron peak fire Paramedic Austin King! With the child! He’s with the COVID team here in Colorado! He’s already making the rounds! Posted by Baby yoda fights fires on Monday, September 28, 2020

Brushing up on his history. Next stop Colorado. Posted by Baby yoda fights fires on Monday, September 28, 2020

Thank you everyone for following along we are so thankful for the support on this page. Yoda is bringing everyone... Posted by Baby yoda fights fires on Wednesday, September 23, 2020