4A West Regional Wrestling Tournament 2-22-20 [VIDEO]

Green River made a statement in the 4A West regional in Casper taking the team championship with 220 points. Defending 4A state champion Kelly Walsh took 2nd with 213 so the state tournament between these two teams will be mighty interesting. Natrona took 3rd followed by Evanston, Rock Springs, and Laramie

Individually, Thomas Dalton of Green River won the 106-pound title with his teammate Trevor Scicluna taking 2nd. The Wolves also won the 113-pound class thanks to Dominic Martinez who won the state title last year at this weight. Conner Todd of Green River took 2nd

Over at 120 pounds, Clayson Mele of Green River topped Jaxin Moore of Evanston with a pin to win the weight class. Mele won the state title at 106 a year ago. Green River’s Kade Flores placed first at 126 pounds with a pin over Dylan Brenton of Natrona. Defending state champion Jace Palmer of Kelly Walsh beat Zack Vasquez of Rock Springs 11-6 to take the belt at 132. Cryuss Meeks of Natrona who is a Ron Thon champion this year got by Noah Hone of KW to win at 138.

Another defending state champion for Kelly Walsh is 145 pounder Analu Benebise and he is 43-4 on the year following a 9-4 win over Kaeden Wilcox of Natrona. Green River also won the 152-pound class thanks to Jacob Weipert as he edged Cash Christensen of Rock Springs 3-1. At 160, Kevin Anderson of Kelly Walsh who missed most of the season with a hand injury took first at this weight as he outlasted Isaac Sell of Laramie 5-3. Ridgen Wagstaff of Evanston prevailed at 170 with a pin over Brendyn Nelson of Natrona.

At 182, the winner there was defending state champion Payton Tucker of Green River. This guy is a solid wrestler, to say the least, and beat Vince Genatone of NC by fall. Defending state champion Kole Kraus of Kelly Walsh meant business in this meet with a 14-4 win over Kaden Lloyd of Green River. Phoenix Buske of KW beat Sage Wilde of Green River with a pin to take the 220-pound crown. Finally, at the heavyweight spot, the champion there was AJ Kelly of Rock Springs beating Eric Orozco of Evanston by fall.