47 New Cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, 9 New Deaths
The Wyoming Department of Health reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 46,551. 4 new cases were reported for Natrona County, leaving the current number of active cases in Natrona County at 25.
9 new deaths were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, bringing the statewide death total to 691. Of these total deaths, 132 have occurred in Natrona County.
As of Tuesday, there are 24 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, 5 of which are housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.
Currently 45, 572 cases have recovered.
Kim Deti, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, said that "Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count."
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.