3 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Natrona County; Total up to 61

Three new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Natrona County, according to local health officials.

The new cases are two men and a woman, all in their forties. Their exposure is believed to be related to contact with a known positive case.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department is working to trace all contacts of the new patients and identify anyone else who may need to be tested for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, a third virus-caused death was reported at a Washakie County nursing home where 22 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in residents and staff.

Wyoming has now seen 14 deaths connected to the virus.

Statewide, health officials say 860 confirmed and positive cases have been reported as of Thursday morning. Officials say 624 patients have recovered.

The virus has been confirmed in all 23 of the state's counties.

Also Wednesday, Governor Mark Gordon and event organizers announced the cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days and five other rodeos, including the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo, due to virus concerns.