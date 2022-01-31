3 Kelly Walsh Knocks off #1 Sheridan in 4A Boys

The 4A boys' ranks have a group of teams that would win the state championship with Sheridan and Kelly Walsh in that group. On Friday in Casper, KW had a blistering night from the field and beat Sheridan 69-54. Tyler Pacheco of the Trojans was on fire from the perimeter and finished with 27 points. He nailed a barrage of 3 pointers in that 4th quarter of play. David Crilly was effective on the inside and he had 21 points.

Sheridan was led in scoring by Frank Sinclair with 15 and Reed Rabon added a dozen. The Broncs completed the weekend with a big win over Sheridan on Saturday so they sit at 12-1. Kelly Walsh is also 12-1 on the year. We do have a short video to share with you from the 2nd half of Friday's game as well as a few pics in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Kelly Walsh Vs. Sheridan Boys Basketball 1-29-21 Kelly Walsh Vs. Sheridan Boys Basketball 1-29-21