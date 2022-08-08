2022 Wyoming High School Tennis Preview

The prep-level tennis season has finally arrived. All 16 teams start practice on Aug. 8 with competition starting this Saturday on the 13.

Looking ahead, regionals will take place on September 16 and 17, with the north headed to Powell and the south traveling to Rock Springs.

State Tennis will be in Gillette from September 22 through the 24. Last season, Kelly Walsh took home both the boys' and the girls' titles.

On the boys' side, the Trojans won three of the five positions last season. Out of those five spots, only one player returns to their roster. However, the Kelly Walsh girls have a great chance to defend their crown, as they will be back at nearly full strength. Only one player departed out of their eight-player lineup.

For the other two boys' positions, the No. 1 singles champion will be back to defend his title. Campbell Gervais enters his senior season at Jackson. For the Cheyenne Central No. 3 doubles pair who won a state title, only Avery Ellison returns, as Sergio Villalobos-Alvarado graduated last year.

Kelly Walsh will try to three-peat with fresh a new lineup. Yet, teams like Jackson, Laramie, Sheridan, Cheyenne South, and Green River feature more returning players looking for state titles.

On the girls' side, Kelly Walsh is an overwhelming favorite. As teams that finished below the Trojans last season, Natrona County, Cheyenne Central, and Cheyenne East, will try to make inroads against Kelly Walsh.