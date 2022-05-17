2022 Cheyenne Day of Giving Announces Results

Officials with the 2022 Cheyenne Day of Giving are calling this year's event a success.

According to a news release, Friday's event collected the following items:

17th Annual Day of Giving Results

(Preliminary results as of May 16, 2022)

Businesses & community groups helping

59

Congregations helping

70

Non-perishable food and personal care items

23,038 pounds

Portion from the Youth Event

8,750 pounds

Craft items

13boxes

Portion from the Youth Event

7 boxes

Leftover prescription medications

245 pounds

Medical supplies

2,789 pounds

Blood product donated at Day of Giving 14

Blood product donated at Vitalant site 5/10-5/21/22

TBA

Durable medical equipment

191 pieces

Used eyeglasses

895 pairs

Used hearing aids

84

Used cell phones

99

Hearing aid batteries

48 dozen

Volunteers/hours served to run event

74/374

Cash donations from the event $15,632

In-kind donations

Invaluable!

We are grateful for the generous support from businesses, individuals, and community groups!

Together, we helped thousands of our neighbors in great need!