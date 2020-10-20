146 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Push Wyoming Past 8,000

Another 146 Wyomingites were confirmed to have COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The newly reported infections pushed the state past the 8,000-case benchmark. In total, 8,070 Wyomingites have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 5,929 have recovered.

An additional 1,015 of the 1,456 probable cases have recovered.

Also on Tuesday, the health department announced an additional four deaths:

A Park County Man died earlier this month but had not been hospitalized. It is also unclear if he has any health conditions which would put him at higher risk for COVID-19 complications.

A Fremont County woman also died earlier this month and was hospitalized out of state. She had conditions that put her at higher risk.

A Johnson County woman died earlier this month and was hospitalized, yet it is unclear if she had any underlying health conditions.

Last week, an Albany County woman died and was hospitalized. She had been a resident at a local long-term care facility and had health conditions that put her at higher risk.

Twenty-two new cases were reported in Natrona County.

Albany County, the home of the University of Wyoming, continues to be the hardest hit with 401 residents currently infected.

Eight new cases were reported there on Tuesday.