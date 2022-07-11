144 Wyoming student-athletes honored by Mountain West
LARAMIE -- Xavier DuSell is coming for my job.
The sophomore guard was named to the Spring Academic All-Mountain West Team Monday, joining 143 fellow University of Wyoming student-athletes on this list.
The Arizona product is studying, you guessed it, journalism.
How do you become a member of this team? First off, you possess a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. You have to compete in at least 50% of the team's competitions, too.
DuSell did more than that during the 2021-22 season, averaging 7.5 points per game while shooting nearly 36% from the field. His most productive outing of the year came against the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats, just 116 miles down the road from his hometown of Scottsdale.
That night, DuSell netted a season-high 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting. The sophomore also drained six triples in the loss.
That was his biggest statistical night, but a three with just 30 seconds remaining in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament against UNLV may have saved the Cowboys from a trip to the NIT instead of the program's 16th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
UW head coach Jeff Linder always speaks about DuSell's intelligence on the court. Apparently that's not a problem in the classroom, either.
Wyoming's women’s swimming & diving team collected the most honorees of any team with 38. The women’s track & field team in Laramie landed 35 members.
These are the student-athletes who were honored by the conference Monday:
Men’s Basketball (8)
Xavier DuSell, Journalism
Graham Ike, Marketing
Drake Jefferies, Communications
Hunter Maldonado, Finance & Economics
Jeremiah Oden, Psychology
Noah Reynolds, American Studies
Hunter Thompson, Health Services Administration
Brendan Wenzel, American Studies
Men’s Golf (8)
Patrick Azevedo, Entrepreneurship
Jaren Calkins, Finance
Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Energy Systems Engineering
James Dales, Economics
Jared Edeen, Entrepreneurship
Cade McLaughlin, Business Economics
Tyler Severin, Management
Bryce Waters, American Studies
Men’s Track & Field (27)
Hunter Brown, Economics
Daniel Carrillo, Microbiology
Sage Coventry, Entrepreneurship & Psychology
Jaymison Cox, Computer Engineering & Mathematics
Tyler Dahl, Architectural Engineering
Jefferson Danso, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Bryson Engebretsen, Secondary Education/Social Studies, History
Jahiem Ferguson, Psychology
Tarique George, Construction Management
Carson Kaminski, Criminal Justice
Caige McComb, Secondary Education/Social Studies, History
Charles McIntyre, Philosophy
Peter Mead, Physiology
Karem Mersal, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Mason Norman, Construction Management
Oisin O’Gailin, Statistics
William Persin, Political Science, International Studies
Nathan Reid, Energy Systems Engineering
Joshua Rodgers, Accounting
Roman Smith, Secondary Education/Social Studies, History
Samuel Schneider, Construction Management
Albert Steiner, Marketing, Professional Sales
Trevor Stephen, Physiology
Mason Swingholm, Secondary Education/Social Studies, History
Jacob White, Engineering – Undeclared, Audio Technology
Mcginley Zastrow, Mechanical Engineering
Connor Zydek, Architectural Engineering
Women’s Basketball (12)
Tess Barnes, Exploratory Studies
McKinley Bradshaw, Psychology
Grace Ellis, Mechanical Engineering
Allyson Fertig, Mathematics
Emily Mellema, Undeclared – Business
Tommi Olson, Chemistry
Paula Salazar, Elementary Education
Alba Sanchez, Mathematics
Paige Toomer, Finance
Iris Tsafara, Management of Human Resources
Aleksandra Ustowska, Psychology
Quinn Wiedemann, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
Women’s Golf (7)
Cristiana Ciasca, Communication
Samantha Hui, Physiology
Michelle Nguyen, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Morgan Ryan, International Studies
Rachel Stoinski, Wildlife & Fish Biology Management
Kyla Wilde, Marketing
Jessica Zapf, Finance
Women’s Swimming & Diving (38)
Madelynn Appelhans, Pre-Pharmacy
Anna Augustin, Family & Consumer Science
Madeline Bane, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Claire Becker, Accounting, Finance
Katelyn Blattner, Secondary Education/Mathematics
Emily Burchett, Nursing
Sani Carsrud, Communication
Maggie Clerkin, Kinesiology & Health Promotion/Physical Education Teaching
Samantha Covello, Biology
Kira Crane, Management of Human Resources
Kayla Cunningham, Psychology
Samantha Diaz, Marketing
Erin Eccleston, Speech-Language Pathology
Brooke Forde, Nursing
Kali Franckowiak, Physiology
Emily Giles, Elementary Education/Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Hannah Giles, Secondary Education/Mathematics
Molly Green, Elementary Education
Caitlyn Groff, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Gabriella Haigler, Wildlife & Fish Biology Management
Rachel Horne, Physiology
McKenna Houlihan, Psychology
Lana Jeter, Speech Language & Hearing Sciences
Lainee Jones, Environmental Systems Science, Environment Natural Resources
Maisyn Klimczak, Exploratory Studies
Katelyn McPherson, Political Science
Emma Mehl, Physiology, Biology
Sage Morton, Animal & Veterinary Science
Britt Nichols, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Andrea Niemann, Marketing
Sarah Owens, Entrepreneurship, Professional Sales
Carly Palmer, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Rachel Pietsch, Accounting, Economics
Roxanna Ramirez, International Studies
Isabel Rich, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Zoe Robison, Physiology
Lauren Swartz, Animal & Veterinary Science
Kylee Theiler, Economics, Political Science
Women’s Tennis (9)
Serina Abriola, Mechanical Engineering
Noesjka Brink, Undeclared
Alyse Cormier, Undeclared – Business
Ana Fernandez, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
Ida Krause, Management of Human Resources
Mihaela Kaftanova, Marketing
Lucia Malinak, Management of Human Resources
Maria Oreshkina, Geospatial Information Science
Sophie Zehender, Business Economics, Psychology
Women’s Track & Field (35)
Kaylee Bentley, Nursing
Libby Berryhill, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Abigail Braun, Management of Human Resources
Kennedy Burch, Physiology
Mary Carbee, Public Administration
Jordan Christensen, Nursing
Logan Derock, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Gabrielle Drube, Physiology
Riley Frankel, Communication
Madison Friend, Chemical Engineering
Riley Geldean, Chemical Engineering
Peri Henniger, Political Science
Addison Henry, Education
Shayla Howell, Marketing
Addi Iken, Nursing
Emmy Johnson, Physiology
Kaylee Kearse, Secondary Education/English
Caroline Larsson, Marketing
Guila Lodi, Business Administration
Abigail Mathias, Environment System Science/Environment Natural Resources
Libby McGrath, Animal & Veterinary Science
Sadie McMullen, Kinesiology & Health Sciences
Katelyn Mitchem, Environmental Systems Science/Rangeland Ecology and Watershed Management
Christine Montler, Physical Education Teaching
Jenae Ramirez, Elementary Education
Michelle Renner, Nursing
Molly Sitter, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Rozlyn Slichko, Civil Engineering
Anna Spear, Environment & natural Resource, Political Science
Baylee Stafford, English
Cosette Stellern, Criminal Justice
Kayla Stibley, Family & Consumer Sciences
Abigail Whitman, Accounting, Outdoor Recreation/Tourism Management
Christie Wildcat, Anthropology
Madyson Willis, Physiology
* A University of Wyoming press release contributed to this report