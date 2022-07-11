144 Wyoming student-athletes honored by Mountain West

LARAMIE -- Xavier DuSell is coming for my job.

The sophomore guard was named to the Spring Academic All-Mountain West Team Monday, joining 143 fellow University of Wyoming student-athletes on this list.

The Arizona product is studying, you guessed it, journalism.

How do you become a member of this team? First off, you possess a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. You have to compete in at least 50% of the team's competitions, too.

DuSell did more than that during the 2021-22 season, averaging 7.5 points per game while shooting nearly 36% from the field. His most productive outing of the year came against the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats, just 116 miles down the road from his hometown of Scottsdale.

That night, DuSell netted a season-high 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting. The sophomore also drained six triples in the loss.

That was his biggest statistical night, but a three with just 30 seconds remaining in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament against UNLV may have saved the Cowboys from a trip to the NIT instead of the program's 16th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

UW head coach Jeff Linder always speaks about DuSell's intelligence on the court. Apparently that's not a problem in the classroom, either.

Wyoming's women’s swimming & diving team collected the most honorees of any team with 38. The women’s track & field team in Laramie landed 35 members.

These are the student-athletes who were honored by the conference Monday:

Men’s Basketball (8)

Xavier DuSell, Journalism

Graham Ike, Marketing

Drake Jefferies, Communications

Hunter Maldonado, Finance & Economics

Jeremiah Oden, Psychology

Noah Reynolds, American Studies

Hunter Thompson, Health Services Administration

Brendan Wenzel, American Studies

Men’s Golf (8)

Patrick Azevedo, Entrepreneurship

Jaren Calkins, Finance

Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Energy Systems Engineering

James Dales, Economics

Jared Edeen, Entrepreneurship

Cade McLaughlin, Business Economics

Tyler Severin, Management

Bryce Waters, American Studies

Men’s Track & Field (27)

Hunter Brown, Economics

Daniel Carrillo, Microbiology

Sage Coventry, Entrepreneurship & Psychology

Jaymison Cox, Computer Engineering & Mathematics

Tyler Dahl, Architectural Engineering

Jefferson Danso, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Bryson Engebretsen, Secondary Education/Social Studies, History

Jahiem Ferguson, Psychology

Tarique George, Construction Management

Carson Kaminski, Criminal Justice

Caige McComb, Secondary Education/Social Studies, History

Charles McIntyre, Philosophy

Peter Mead, Physiology

Karem Mersal, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Mason Norman, Construction Management

Oisin O’Gailin, Statistics

William Persin, Political Science, International Studies

Nathan Reid, Energy Systems Engineering

Joshua Rodgers, Accounting

Roman Smith, Secondary Education/Social Studies, History

Samuel Schneider, Construction Management

Albert Steiner, Marketing, Professional Sales

Trevor Stephen, Physiology

Mason Swingholm, Secondary Education/Social Studies, History

Jacob White, Engineering – Undeclared, Audio Technology

Mcginley Zastrow, Mechanical Engineering

Connor Zydek, Architectural Engineering

Women’s Basketball (12)

Tess Barnes, Exploratory Studies

McKinley Bradshaw, Psychology

Grace Ellis, Mechanical Engineering

Allyson Fertig, Mathematics

Emily Mellema, Undeclared – Business

Tommi Olson, Chemistry

Paula Salazar, Elementary Education

Alba Sanchez, Mathematics

Paige Toomer, Finance

Iris Tsafara, Management of Human Resources

Aleksandra Ustowska, Psychology

Quinn Wiedemann, Entrepreneurship, Marketing

Women’s Golf (7)

Cristiana Ciasca, Communication

Samantha Hui, Physiology

Michelle Nguyen, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Morgan Ryan, International Studies

Rachel Stoinski, Wildlife & Fish Biology Management

Kyla Wilde, Marketing

Jessica Zapf, Finance

Women’s Swimming & Diving (38)

Madelynn Appelhans, Pre-Pharmacy

Anna Augustin, Family & Consumer Science

Madeline Bane, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Claire Becker, Accounting, Finance

Katelyn Blattner, Secondary Education/Mathematics

Emily Burchett, Nursing

Sani Carsrud, Communication

Maggie Clerkin, Kinesiology & Health Promotion/Physical Education Teaching

Samantha Covello, Biology

Kira Crane, Management of Human Resources

Kayla Cunningham, Psychology

Samantha Diaz, Marketing

Erin Eccleston, Speech-Language Pathology

Brooke Forde, Nursing

Kali Franckowiak, Physiology

Emily Giles, Elementary Education/Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Hannah Giles, Secondary Education/Mathematics

Molly Green, Elementary Education

Caitlyn Groff, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Gabriella Haigler, Wildlife & Fish Biology Management

Rachel Horne, Physiology

McKenna Houlihan, Psychology

Lana Jeter, Speech Language & Hearing Sciences

Lainee Jones, Environmental Systems Science, Environment Natural Resources

Maisyn Klimczak, Exploratory Studies

Katelyn McPherson, Political Science

Emma Mehl, Physiology, Biology

Sage Morton, Animal & Veterinary Science

Britt Nichols, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Andrea Niemann, Marketing

Sarah Owens, Entrepreneurship, Professional Sales

Carly Palmer, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Rachel Pietsch, Accounting, Economics

Roxanna Ramirez, International Studies

Isabel Rich, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Zoe Robison, Physiology

Lauren Swartz, Animal & Veterinary Science

Kylee Theiler, Economics, Political Science

Women’s Tennis (9)

Serina Abriola, Mechanical Engineering

Noesjka Brink, Undeclared

Alyse Cormier, Undeclared – Business

Ana Fernandez, Entrepreneurship, Marketing

Ida Krause, Management of Human Resources

Mihaela Kaftanova, Marketing

Lucia Malinak, Management of Human Resources

Maria Oreshkina, Geospatial Information Science

Sophie Zehender, Business Economics, Psychology

Women’s Track & Field (35)

Kaylee Bentley, Nursing

Libby Berryhill, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Abigail Braun, Management of Human Resources

Kennedy Burch, Physiology

Mary Carbee, Public Administration

Jordan Christensen, Nursing

Logan Derock, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Gabrielle Drube, Physiology

Riley Frankel, Communication

Madison Friend, Chemical Engineering

Riley Geldean, Chemical Engineering

Peri Henniger, Political Science

Addison Henry, Education

Shayla Howell, Marketing

Addi Iken, Nursing

Emmy Johnson, Physiology

Kaylee Kearse, Secondary Education/English

Caroline Larsson, Marketing

Guila Lodi, Business Administration

Abigail Mathias, Environment System Science/Environment Natural Resources

Libby McGrath, Animal & Veterinary Science

Sadie McMullen, Kinesiology & Health Sciences

Katelyn Mitchem, Environmental Systems Science/Rangeland Ecology and Watershed Management

Christine Montler, Physical Education Teaching

Jenae Ramirez, Elementary Education

Michelle Renner, Nursing

Molly Sitter, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Rozlyn Slichko, Civil Engineering

Anna Spear, Environment & natural Resource, Political Science

Baylee Stafford, English

Cosette Stellern, Criminal Justice

Kayla Stibley, Family & Consumer Sciences

Abigail Whitman, Accounting, Outdoor Recreation/Tourism Management

Christie Wildcat, Anthropology

Madyson Willis, Physiology

* A University of Wyoming press release contributed to this report