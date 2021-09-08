1 Killed in Head-on Collision Between Motorcycle and Chevrolet

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, on Sunday 60 year-old Wyoming resident Thomas Hammell was killed in a traffic accident after his motorcycle struck another vehicle.

Both vehicles were traveling over a mountain pass on US 16 near Buffalo in Johnson County at 10:16 a.m.

Hammell's motorcycle was travelling westbound and a Chevrolet was travelling eastbound.

The motorcycle was negotiating a sharp righthand curve when it crossed the centerline into the opposite lane, directly into the path of the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Chevrolet had no time to react and both vehicles struck each other head-on.

Hammell was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and was pronounced deceased at the scene, with speed being listed as a possible contributing factor.

There were four people in the other vehicle, all of which are listed as non-injured.

To date there have been 80 fatalities on Wyoming roadways, compared to 88 to date in 2020, 110 in 2019, 76 in 2018, and 103 in 2017.