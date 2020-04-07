Youth At NC Juvenile Detention Center Positive For COVID-19

A juvenile being held at the Natrona County Regional Juvenile Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.

The incarcerated youth tested positive on Monday.

"Since the beginning of incarceration, the juvenile has, and continues to be isolated from the rest of the Regional Juvenile Detention Center population," a release says.

The release did not specify where the youth is from.

Officials at the detention center have been in contact with healthcare professionals and are following CDC guidelines.

Health experts have warned that detention centers are among the most prone places to the highly contagious disease spreading.