Wyoming’s Worst City is So Bad, They Misspelled It On This List

One city in Wyoming had to take this title given that there was a listed 'Worst City in Every State'. It's not bad enough that it was given such a title, but also within the listing of the 'worst cities', it was spelled wrong. Yikes!

The publication 24 Wall St. recently listed the worst city in every state. Everyone's wondering, 'who did they pick?' It wasn't Cheyenne, it wasn't Laramie, nor was it Casper, or Jackson. Any one of those and we may have an unfortunate uprising had they spelled the city name wrong. Instead, the worst city in the state of Wyoming, according to the list, is Rawlins, WY.

That's not all.

Within the article, they gave a relatively lengthy explanation as to why that city was picked as the worst city in Wyoming. Here's what they had to say about Rawlins:

Of the dozen cities and towns in Wyoming with sufficient data, Rawlongs ranks as the worst place to live. The city, located in the south-central part of the state, has reported a 4.1% population decline over the last five years. The city is also shedding jobs as total employment in the area fell by 12.5% over the same period. Rawlins residents also have relatively limited access to key amenities. For example, over half of area residents have limited access to fresh, healthy food — meaning those living in urban areas are over a mile away from a grocery store, and those in rural areas are over 10 miles away.

They couldn't even make it past the first sentence.

It's RAWLINS.

Talk about throwing salt in the open wound. Regardless, if you couldn't wrap your head around the spelling while reading that, Rawlongs, just kidding, Rawlins was cited as having a declining population and a lack of amenities for the most part. Some other numbers were listed as to why it was considered the worst city in Wyoming.

> Population: 8,820

> Median home value: $171,700 (state: $220,500)

> Poverty rate: 11.0% (state: 11.0%)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.3% (state: 4.4%)

As I mentioned, one city had to take the unfortunate title. In the meantime, the rest of the Wyoming can rest until the same study surfaces next year. If you happen to be from or currently live in Rawlins, sorry guys!

