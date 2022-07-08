Wyoming’s Drake Jeffries to make NBA debut Friday in Las Vegas

LARAMIE -- Drake Jeffries' pro debut is less than 24 hours away.

The former Wyoming sharpshooter will suit up for the Denver Nuggets during the NBA Summer League, which begins Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves inside the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. Tip time is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain Time.

Jeffries and the Nuggets will play four games in the preliminary round and all the action can be seen on NBA TV.

Here are Denver's next three games:

* July 10 - Cleveland - 5 p.m. MT

* July 13 - Los Angeles Clippers - 8 p.m. MT

* July 15 - Philadelphia 76ers - 4 p.m. MT

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Jeffries was the Cowboys' top 3-point shooter last season, sinking 94 triples while helping lead Wyoming to a 25-9 record and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. Despite playing just two seasons in Laramie, the Mattoon, Ill., product ranks 11th in made threes with 147. His .394 shooting percentage from beyond the arc ranks him fourth in UW history.

En route to a career-best 33-point night last November against Hastings College (Neb.), Jeffries drilled a school and Mountain West record 11 triples in the 108-59 victory. Sixteen times last season Jeffries reached double-figures in scoring. During a five-game stretch to begin conference play, Jeffries netted 15 points per night.

He averaged 10.3 points and pulled down 4.3 rebounds an outing on the season.