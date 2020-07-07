Wyoming Town to Require Face Masks in Most Businesses

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A town in northwestern Wyoming will require people to wear face masks in many businesses to limit spread of the coronavirus.

The Jackson Town Council approved the measure 5-0 in a special meeting Friday. Business owners frustrated about customers refusing to wear masks voluntarily pleaded with town councilors to pass the ordinance.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the ordinance doesn’t apply outdoors except when people are waiting in line outside a business.

Wyoming as of Monday had 1,634 reported confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus including 1,172 who had recovered. Nine people were hospitalized and 20 had died.