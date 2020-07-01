Wyoming Tourist County Pursues COVID-19 Indoor Mask Order

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Health officials in a northwestern Wyoming county busy with visitors to Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks want to require people to wear masks indoors to limit spread of the coronavirus.

A rise in reported cases has prompted Teton County Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell to seek state permission to impose the local order.

The order would also require people to wear masks while waiting in lines outdoors.

The request comes as the state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,487 laboratory-confirmed and suspected coronavirus cases statewide, including 1,097 people who have recovered. Nine people are hospitalized and 20 have died.