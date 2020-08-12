Wyoming to Offer COVID Testing Option for State’s Teachers

Schools in Wyoming will offer teachers the option to get "surveillance" COVID 19 testing.

The announcement comes Wednesday after Wyoming's top educator said that the state's schools are in a good place during the COVID Era, but educators will have to adapt.

"We're in a good place," Jilian Balow said during a press conference Wednesday. "but there will be course corrections."

Addressing teacher safety, Balow said districts can opt-in for "surveillance" COVID testing. Since the program isn't recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said it made more sense to allow districts to opt-in to the program.

A percentage of teachers will be periodically tested should districts opt-in.

Governor Mark Gordon said there hasn't been any pushback with the program as the state education department rolls it out.

"We're trying provide tools that school districts can use and we want to make sure that not only our teachers feel safe, but that parents feel safe and the kids feel safe," Gordon said. "That, we've heard a lot about."

More details will be announced in the coming days and weeks.