Wyoming Surpasses 300 COVID-19 Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health on Friday reported an additional 22 COVID-related deaths.

All of the reported deaths had health conditions putting them at risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

According to Friday's announcement, seven deaths were in Fremont County, two were in Goshen, two in Campbell, one in Carbon, six in Laramie County, two in Lincoln, one in Natrona, one in Sublette one in Sweetwater.

To date, 321 Wyomingites have died from COVID complications.