Wyoming Surgeon Back From Month of COVID-19 Work in New York

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A surgeon from Gillette is back home after spending a month on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in New York City. Dr. Sara Hartsaw joined the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2013.

Hartsaw has worked overseas in wartime but tells the Gillette News-Record her experience in New York was “bizarre” in ways she can't even describe. Hartsaw worked at the Javitz Convention Center, a temporary field hospital set up for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The field hospital had almost 1,100 patients during its month-long existence and at one point was the fifth largest hospital in New York.