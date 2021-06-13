Wyoming Store a Witness to National Collector Card Craze

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — The collector card hobby is taking off. A LeBron James rookie patch autograph card from 2003-04 sold for $5.2 million in April.

Get our free mobile app

Pokemon card sales increased nearly 600% from 2019 to 2020.

The trend has made its way to Wyoming and the Dungeons and Dugouts collector card store in Gillette.

Some of the store's pricier items cost close to $1,000.

Store owner Jessie Studle says that's high enough to price many people out of the hobby.

Studle says she and others who have observed the sports card market for decades can’t explain the national craze and rise in sales.