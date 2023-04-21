Wyoming Responds: What Do You Think of the New AI Feature on Snapchat?

Artificial Intelligence.

It's becoming more and more prevalent.

There are AI tools that write essays, poems, and can even create art.

The Associated Press reported that Mattel uses an AI image generator DALL-E to generate new ideas for Hot Wheels toy cars. CarMax is summarizing thousands of customer reviews with the same technology that powers the popular chatbot ChatGPT.

And even if you haven't had a conversation with AI yet, on Wednesday, the popular social app Snapchat rolled out a new feature -- also powered by ChatGPT -- " an experimental, friendly, chatbot" currently available to roughly 500 million people for free.

CNN reported that adding ChatGPT features comes with risks. The tool is trained on vast troves of data online that can spread inaccurate information and has the potential to respond to users in ways they might find inappropriate.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Snap acknowledged “My AI is far from perfect but we’ve made a lot of progress.”

It said, for example, about 99.5% of My AI responses conform to its community guidelines. Snap said it has made changes to “help protect against responses that could be inappropriate or harmful.”

“We will continue to use these early learnings to make AI a more safe, fun, and useful experience, and we’re eager to hear your thoughts,” the company said.

What do you even say to a chatbox?

Here goes.

I'm left with more questions than answers.

What do you think of the new AI feature on Snapchat?